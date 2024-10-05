United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $130.77 and last traded at $131.38. 983,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,247,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

The stock has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

