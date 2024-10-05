Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.27 and last traded at $160.65. 979,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,080,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $385.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

