Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $115.48 and last traded at $115.64. Approximately 996,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,311,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $516.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.