Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $493.00 and last traded at $495.42. Approximately 322,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,454,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.54 and a 200-day moving average of $462.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 648,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,771,000 after buying an additional 96,788 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

