Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.32. Approximately 4,597,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,979,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

