TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 183,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 709,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMD. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

