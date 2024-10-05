AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09. 10,170,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 35,938,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

