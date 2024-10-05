RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Buys 8,800 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 8,800 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,835.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,815 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,877.05.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $19,700.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $811.80.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

