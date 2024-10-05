Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Michael P. Dube Sells 2,012 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
NTLA stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $34.87.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The firm’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.