Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CAO Michael P. Dube Sells 2,012 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NTLA stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The firm’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

