Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Insider Evertz Technologies Limited Sells 2,529 Shares of Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) insider Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$34,126.58.

Evertz Technologies Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Evertz Technologies Limited sold 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.39, for a total value of C$33,865.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Evertz Technologies Limited purchased 2,529 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,991.82.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$11.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$899.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of C$11.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evertz Technologies

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.