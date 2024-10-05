Insider Selling: Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Sells 592,000 Shares of Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 592,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$29,600.00.
Anthony Ralph Roodenburg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 100,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$5,000.00.
Quinsam Capital Price Performance
Quinsam Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19.
Quinsam Capital Company Profile
Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quinsam Capital
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.