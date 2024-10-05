Angela A. Korch Purchases 165 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day moving average is $190.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $62,466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,063.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

