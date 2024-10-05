RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth Buys 8,815 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $35,877.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,800 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $34,936.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $811.80.

RF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RFIL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RF Industries

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.