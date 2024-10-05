Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $27,291.18 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $27,291.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 490,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,989.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $9.54.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIP

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.