Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells $23,163.88 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $23,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,487.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80.

NYSE CPNG opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $25.19.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coupang by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,412,000 after buying an additional 23,076,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coupang by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 1,615,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,688,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 1,596,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

