BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases 18,052.30 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 18,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 61,741.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ opened at 15.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.85 and a 200-day moving average of 15.53. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

