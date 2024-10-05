BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases 18,052.30 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella purchased 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 18,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 61,741.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance
BMEZ opened at 15.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 15.85 and a 200-day moving average of 15.53. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.