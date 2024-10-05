Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $16,564.16 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $16,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,592.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $57.81 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,506,000 after buying an additional 516,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,197 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.