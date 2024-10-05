Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells $16,564.16 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $16,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,592.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of ALGT opened at $57.81 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,506,000 after buying an additional 516,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,959,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,197 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
