Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.44

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4358 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $910.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.46. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,098.84% and a net margin of 96.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

