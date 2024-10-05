Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.20. The stock has a market cap of C$505.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 81.77% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0597015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.