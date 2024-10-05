Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total value of C$16,212.34.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$18,115.81.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TSE:FRX opened at C$6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.27 million, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.14 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of C$9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6025751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.