Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

MIO opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,768,568 shares in the company, valued at $21,099,016.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 82,645 shares of company stock valued at $992,229.

