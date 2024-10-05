Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Dimeco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIMC opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.10. Dimeco has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05.

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. Dimeco had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

