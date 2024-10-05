Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Luxfer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.
Luxfer Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $345.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Activity at Luxfer
In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,156.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
