Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Luxfer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Luxfer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $345.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Luxfer

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,156.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

