Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $16,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,455.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $857.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $21,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

