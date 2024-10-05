Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

APOG opened at $83.93 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,877.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

