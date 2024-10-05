TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. Acquires 3,997 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,684.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TBRG stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $178.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.71 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBRG. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TruBridge in the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

