Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Dennis H. Gartman Buys 4,500 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 858.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,679,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

