Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Dennis H. Gartman Buys 4,500 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance
NYSE AHH opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
