Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 7,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.