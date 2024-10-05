SelfKey Market Capitalization Tops $21.68 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00251781 BTC.
SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
