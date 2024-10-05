News Co. (ASX:NWS) Insider Ana Pessoa Sells 3,121 Shares

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) insider Ana Pessoa sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$26.41 ($18.21), for a total value of A$82,425.61 ($56,845.25).
News Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.
News Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. News’s payout ratio is 44.78%.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.