Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Denise M. Coll Sells 3,681 Shares of Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) Director Denise M. Coll sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $85,840.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at $371,091.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VVI opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viad by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

