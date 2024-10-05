Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 3,212 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

