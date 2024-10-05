SingularityNET One Day Volume Tops $232,713.36 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $761.01 million and approximately $232,713.36 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,246.42 or 1.00056512 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00055825 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62506743 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $301,797.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

