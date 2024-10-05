Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,187,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,303.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,319,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 265,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,745,000 after acquiring an additional 149,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

