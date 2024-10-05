Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc Sells 16,367 Shares

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KSS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 643,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.