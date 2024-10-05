ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Chairman Daniel C. Staton Purchases 10,000 Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.10 million, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 95.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

