MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 1,884 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $482,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,668.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $265.36 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $6,133,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

