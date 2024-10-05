SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Sk Inc. Sells 243,951 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $146,370.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,784,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,470,672.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, September 30th, Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $49,823.20.

SES AI stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. SES AI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.39.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SES AI by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SES AI by 91.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SES AI by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

