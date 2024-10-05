BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Karole Morgan-Prager Sells 5,773 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $318,323.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,516.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karole Morgan-Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

