F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,450 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $185.31. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $223.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

