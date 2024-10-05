LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,041,067.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00.

LendingClub stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $6,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after buying an additional 336,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

