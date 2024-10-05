Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $43.36 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,336.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $147,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

