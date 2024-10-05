Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Fouad Namouni Sells 3,633 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.