Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) CEO Christopher A. Caldwell Sells 9,823 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Caldwell sold 9,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $517,672.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,020.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CNXC

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.