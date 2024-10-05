DataHighway (DHX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,552.49

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1,552.49 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00251781 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04194829 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,297.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04194829 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,297.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/."

