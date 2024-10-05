Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 5,935 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,661 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $430,966.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79.

Shares of SQ opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Block by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Block by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,706,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,758 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Block by 76.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

