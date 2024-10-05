Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Jane Gavan Sells 14,700 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$22.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$367.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.28.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

