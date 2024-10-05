Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Director Bradley Roy Dunkley Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$699,800.00.

Bradley Roy Dunkley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$340.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Bradley Roy Dunkley purchased 24,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$16,320.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Bradley Roy Dunkley acquired 2,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 9,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$5,320.00.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of PKT opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$156.39 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 2.95. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

