Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 7,500 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.96, for a total transaction of C$1,252,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,174.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total transaction of C$2,855,150.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total value of C$1,679,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total value of C$1,706,874.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:RY opened at C$166.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$169.39.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8820355 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$163.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.