MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MongoDB Stock Up 4.9 %

MongoDB stock opened at $265.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.56.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MongoDB by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

